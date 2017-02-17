College basketball heating up as March Madness quickly approaches

February 17, 2017
Matt Staub
Staff Writer
M.A.Staub@iup.edu

The No. 1-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs had to face their biggest test this past week before postseason play begins.

The Bulldogs faced No. 20 St. Mary’s Saturday. Many fans were on the lookout for an upset, as many top-ranked teams have been upset the past few weeks.

The Bulldogs would not be upset, though, as they defeated the Gaels, 74-64. They were led in scoring by senior center Przemek Karnowski, who scored 19 points.

The No. 18 Duke Blue Devils were also able to avoid an upset by winning a closely contested game, 64-62, against the Clemson Tigers.

The win marks the fifth straight victory for the Blue Devils, who seem to be finding their stride.

This comes at a perfect time, as teams can carry late-season momentum into their conference tournaments, and then into the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils have faced plenty of adversity this season, especially with the tripping incidents of star player Grayson Allen. They also had a period of time without coach Mike Krzyzewski, who required back surgery. The team struggled in his absence, but has since recovered.

Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem (3) during the first half of play in the quarterfinals of the 2016 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Verizon Center on March 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Chuck Liddy/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)

A team that wasn’t able to avoid being upset was the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers. Virginia Tech defeated the Cavaliers in thrilling fashion, winning, 80-78, in double overtime.

With only 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime, the Hokies’ senior guard Seth Allen nailed a short jump shot to seal the win.

Virginia tried to rebound from the loss when it took on Duke at home at Wednesday, but was not able to overcome the Blue Devils, who seem to be heating up just at the right time. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Then, three days after taking on Duke, the Cavaliers will host No. 10 North Carolina. This difficult stretch for Virginia shows why the ACC is widely regarded as the best conference in college basketball.

The conference currently has six teams that are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Those teams include Louisville, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Florida State and Notre Dame.

With all the upsets so far this season, any game can be considered worth watching. The parody of this season is likely to ensure a thrilling NCAA tournament in March.

