Classical music group aims to convey idealistic interaction
February 17, 2017

02/17/2017 Carl Wells Staff Writer C.J.Wells2@iup.edu

The Harlem String Quartet will be coming to IUP at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Gorell Recital Hall, located on the second floor of Sutton Hall.

The group was founded in 2006 by the Sphinx Organization, and has since performed at the White House and around the globe, ranging from Europe to Africa. Just as impressive as its portfolio, though, is the inspiring story of the group’s origin.

During the 1920s, a number of African Americans migrated to New York with dreams of finding a home for themselves and their families.

The neighborhood at the center of it all came to be Harlem, leading to a cultural revolution known as the Harlem Renaissance. Since its inception, the Harlem Quartet has striven to represent a number of minority composers to honor its roots and bring forth its mission: to bring classical music to inner-city schoolchildren.

By including pieces by minority composers to its repertoire, the group creates a surreal connection between the old and new generations of minorities that shines through its performances.

The show is part of the Lively Arts’ “Ovations!” series put together by members of the Performing Arts Center.

Hank Knerr, executive director of the Lively Arts, began preparing for the show months ago.

Every performance takes a lot of time and effort to make a reality, but Knerr and his team are happy to put in the hours for the IUP community.

In the past, the Lively Arts has managed to book some incredible musical artists to perform, including Renée Fleming, a world-famous opera singer. The Harlem Quartet is no exception. Of the countless shows that Knerr and his colleagues have reviewed, they select only the best and most accomplished to perform at IUP.

“We love playing for new audiences, particularly children, because they are the future,” the quartet said. “Even if they don’t all become musicians, we hope that they can at least get some sort of appreciation of classical and jazz music from our performances and interactions with them, as well as learning a bit about how the ways the four of us interact with one another on stage is really a microcosm of how we should all interact with one another in

life.”

The group hopes all attendees will enjoy its performance.

“Whether this is your first string quartet performance or your 100th, we hope everyone has a great time, and we look forward to meeting you all soon.”

Tickets are priced at $22 for regular admission, $18 for seniors and groups and $12 for students and children.

For more information on the Harlem Quartet, check out its website: www.harlemquartet.com.

To get informed about other upcoming shows, visit: www.iup.edu/livelyarts.