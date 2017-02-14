Students relive their worst dates for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day can be a confusing time. For some, it is a nerve-wracking day when you can only hope you don’t become someone’s “worst date ever.” For others, Valentine’s Day can bring back some of those cringe-worthy, awkward dates to share and laugh at with friends.
“It all started on Twitter,” Joel Kremer (senior, English) said. “She followed me, so I followed her back. So we started talking, and she was like, ‘Oh I don’t have any data, so can I text you.’ A classic move to get my number.”
After about a month of texting, Kremer asked if she wanted to go on a date.
“When it comes to dating, I like to think of myself as a master – but definitely not,” Kremer said. “At the end of the first date, I realized things would go wrong.”
Kremer said that he offered his date a choice between a kiss from him or a mystery box that he brought with him. She chose to take the box, which had Hershey’s kisses inside.
“So, she still got a kiss from me,” he said. She then agreed to go on a second date with him.
“She picked me up to go on a double date. I was putting my arm around her [and] offered to pay for everyone’s meal – and didn’t get a ‘thank you.’”
After the meal, Kremer’s date said she was going to visit her grandmother at the nursing home, and she invited him. When they got there, her aunts and uncles were there, too.
“I [had] to meet her whole family – and introduce myself as her friend because I wasn’t getting any vibes from her.”
Later in the night, Kremer said he tried to put his arm around her, but she gradually got “farther and farther away” from him.
“I tried to hug her goodbye, and it was the most uncomfortable car-hug. I haven’t talked to her since,” he said.
A bad date doesn’t always mean having to be rejected, though. Sometimes, a date can be bad when you are forced to be the one considering a rejection.
“The kid never talked to me, but we were in a drama club together,” Kristen Kundrod (sophomore, speech language pathology) said. “He asked me to go to prom with him, [and] I figured I’d say yes.
“He got this huge smile on his face, and once I start[ed] to walk away, he started dancing and jumping up and down.”
Kundrod said that was when she began to question her decision.
“He wouldn’t talk to me, but he would stand next to me for the next couple weeks,” she said.
He ended up asking Kundrod to go to the movies with him, and when he picked her up, his two brothers were sitting in the back seat of the car.
“[We] had to drop them off at an ice rink,” she said. Afterward, her date made a few wrong turns getting to the movie theater.
“The rink was two minutes away from the theater, but he said he didn’t know that road, so he wouldn’t feel comfortable to go that way.”
Kundrod said her date had to go all the way back to his house, making a 10-minute car ride take 40 minutes.
“[It was] awkward because he didn’t have the radio on and wouldn’t answer any of the questions I was trying to ask with more than one-word answers. I had no clue what to talk about.
“When we finally [got] to the movie, we [sat] down, and I [said], ‘I wonder if the movie will be any good.’ He respond[ed] saying that it’s really good, and he already saw it three times.”
At the end of the date, Kundrod said that he seemed really upset and, after he walked her to her front door, was expecting a kiss.
“Instead, I [said], ‘bye,’ and slam[med] the door in his face.”
Even short dates can be unimaginably rough.
“In one of the beginning days of my freshman year, I went over to this guy’s apartment,” Clayton Cacurak (sophomore, business management major) said.
“[We] were hanging out and talking. Soon, his roommate came home, and this guy told me his roommate didn’t know about him, so I had to hide in his closet – oh, the irony – until he could distract his roommate long enough for me to get out of the apartment.”
No matter how bad your Valentine’s Day may be, at least misery loves company.