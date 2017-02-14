Police Blotter 2.14.17

, February 14, 2017

Drug Violation

• Christian Sullivan, 19, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 8 in Northern Suites, according to IUP University Police.

Hit and run

• Indiana Borough Police investigated a report of a motor vehicle hit and crash at 9:44 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 00 block of North Third Street. Anybody with information is asked to contact borough police at 724- 349-2121.

Assault

• Borough police are investigating a home invasion assault, robbery and theft that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Borough police are interviewing several witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

Damages

• A resident reported that someone damaged the door to her apartment sometime between Feb. 6 and 9 in the 400 block of South Fifth Street, according to borough police. Anybody with information is asked to contact borough police.

