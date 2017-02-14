IUP’s winning streak extended to 14 games; Diaz records 10th double-double of the season 0 by February 14, 2017

02/14/2017 Jarrod Browne Lead Sports Writer J.W.Browne@iup.edu

After scoring 17 points and collecting 11 rebounds, Jacobo Diaz (sophomore, economics) recorded his 10th double-double of the season to help lift the No. 4 IUP Crimson Hawks (23-2) over the Edinboro University Fighting Scots, 91-76.

Despite a convincing 15-point victory, the Fighting Scots found themselves within 2 points of IUP three minutes into the second half.

IUP answered Edinboro’s push for the lead with their own 14-5 run. IUP cashed in on 3-pointers from Blake Danielak (junior, finance and legal studies), Diaz and Anthony Glover (junior, marketing) to lift the Crimson Hawks to their largest lead of the game, 83-64, which allowed IUP to close it out for a double-digit win.

Aside from Diaz’s success from the field, three other IUP players were able to record double-digits. Devon Cottrell (senior, communications media) led the Crimson Hawks with 20 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the field.

Following Cottrell were both Danielak and Diaz, who each recorded 17 points. The final Crimson Hawk to record double-digit points was Glover. Glover scored 15 while shooting 5-of-15 from the field.

Despite IUP’s win, the team shot worse than Edinboro from the field.

The Crimson Hawks shot 46.7 percent from the field compared to the Fighting Scots’ 53.6 percent.

The Crimson Hawks managed to win the game by winning the possession battle. IUP managed to collect an impressive 41 rebounds compared to Edinboro’s 27.

Moving forward, the Crimson Hawks will have the luxury of a long practice week, as they will be sitting out a traditional game on Wednesday night and will be waiting until Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. to welcome in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference foe Seton Hill University.

The Griffins will be entering the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex with an 11-12 record, and plan on avenging a 73-88 loss to the Crimson Hawks in January.