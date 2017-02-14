IUP alumnus to run for local office 0 February 14, 2017

02/14/2017 Stephanie Bachman Lead News Writer S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

James Smith, a 2016 graduate from the IUP political science department, is seeking the nomination for the office of Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clark of the Orphans Court in Indiana.

Smith currently serves as a member of the Indiana Borough Council, as a member of the Public Safety Committee and the Chair of the Communications Committee.

The duties of the position include handling real estate and wills, as well as issuing marriage licenses.

“I am running because I believe that people deserve a choice in their elected officials and that the county government needs change,” Smith said.

The election will be held Nov. 7. In a news release Sunday, Smith said the key to any government agency is efficiency and open communication. This is how he would want to serve Indiana County.

“When the process is easier and more convenient, people are happier, and the county saves money,” Smith said.

Smith also expressed the importance of giving people a choice of who will serve them in office by saying that elections are better if they are contested.

“The needs of the county are great and should be represented by the best candidate,” Smith said.

“That is only possible when the people are given a choice in their representation, something they have been deprived of in recent years.”