Hawks knock off Edinboro

02/14/2017 Sarah Moltz Staff Writer S.J.Moltz@iup.edu

Freshman forward Maura D’Anna (kinesiology) scored a career-high 17 points, leading the IUP women’s basketball team to a 79-63 win over Edinboro University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West play on Saturday afternoon in Edinboro.

This victory was the sixth straight for the Crimson Hawks, who improved to 18-5 overall and 16-3 in the conference. The win keeps IUP in second place in the division.

D’Anna went 1-for-3 from the foul line and 8-of-9 from the floor. She also handed out three assists and two blocks.

“As a freshman, I’ve looked up to our leadership from our upperclassmen on how to play college ball,” D’Anna said. “I think we are peaking at the right time, from ball-movement to help-defense. Everyone is happy for each other, and we all just want the same result, which is to win.”

D’Anna leads the team in field-goal percentage, and has tallied a total of 13 blocks on the year.

Guard Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) also impressed, picking up 23 points, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes of play.

Also hitting double-figures were junior guard Megan Smith (management) with 15 points, and redshirt sophomore guard Lauren Wolosik (economics) with 10. Wolosik also grabbed eight assists, one block and one steal.

“Saturday’s win was huge for us,” Smith said. “I’m so proud of the team. We were tough and energetic the whole game, and even when the score got close, we never once backed down or played nervous.”

The Crimson Hawks held the lead the entire game over Edinboro.

Their largest lead was held in the fourth quarter at 18 points. IUP as a team racked up 23 assists, eight blocks, four steals and overcame 19 turnovers.

“We were all confident in each other’s skills, and we made some really big plays to pull out the win,” Smith said.

IUP is currently ranked No. 5 in the Top 10 Atlantic Regional Poll. PSAC West opponent California University of Pennsylvania ranks No. 1.

The Crimson Hawks look to keep their winning streak alive when they host Seton Hill (14-1, 10-9) Saturday. The last time these two met, IUP won, 72-51. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.