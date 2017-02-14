Durant’s return to OKC ends in a blowout 0 by February 14, 2017

With the All-Star break looming, many teams are fighting to stay hot and hold on to their respective playoff positions.

The Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off Saturday night, as Kevin Durant made his highly anticipated return to face his former team.

Squaring off against former teammate Russell Westbrook and company, Durant played well, and the Warriors got the road win, 130-114.

The game, of course, was a sellout, and the boos were reigning down on Durant from the stands.

Although Westbrook had better stats on the night – he had 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists – the dominant Warriors still came out on top in the end.

Looking at the NBA right now, it is going to be tough to stop this Golden State squad.

They have simply been dominating the rest of the league.

In the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be back on track as the trade deadline looms.

LeBron James and the Cavs will look to add a last-minute piece to the puzzle while they try to do their best to repeat.

Although they have just recently added sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver, James seems a little flustered with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics right on the Cavs’ back.

None of these teams really have the firepower to beat the defending champions, however.

The East is full of teams getting hot and cold, and it will be interesting to see who ends up in the race when it is all said and done.

The red-hot Miami Heat were slowed down this weekend having its 13-game win streak snapped after losing to a determined young 76ers team.

Both squads have had promising seasons, and they should be battling for position as the season goes on.

Even though the Heat have struggled ever since James and Dwayne Wade left, they seem to have a solid young core to build around if they find the right outside pieces.

As for the Sixers, Joel Embiid has sat out the majority of this month, and will miss the next two weeks with a minor torn meniscus.

As the All-Star Weekend approaches, the intensity will amplify as teams return from the break.

It will be interesting to watch any moves develop as well, since the trade deadline will be here soon enough.

Some teams may look to bolster their rotations for playoff runs.