With NHL midpoint passed, teams shift focus toward Stanley Cup Playoff appearance 0 February 10, 2017

02/10/2017 Dennis Caniz Staff Writer D.M.Caniz@iup.edu

The NHL is in its second week back from the All-Star break, which means the playoffs are right around the corner, and teams need to start earning points if they are to make a Stanley Cup run.

As of right now, the Metropolitan Division would be sending five teams to playoffs; the Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers.

These teams would be joined by the Atlantic Division’s top three teams; the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ironically, the Atlantic would be represented by all Canadian teams. Last season, not one Canadian team made the playoffs, a rarity considering the track record of most, if not all the Canadian franchises in the league.

If the season would end today, not only would the Caps be in the playoffs for the third straight year, but they would also clinch their second straight Presidents’ Trophy.

One of the biggest turnaround teams is the Blue Jackets. They are currently second in their division and third in points after a miserable 2015-16 season, in which they ranked last in the division and third-to-last in points.

Their amazing turnaround is due to good coaching and a stellar year by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

It would seem that the Eastern Conference is favored to have a team win the Stanley Cup, but the Western Conference is beginning to turn up the heat.

The Central Division is led by the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues.

All four of these teams made the playoffs last year.

The San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames are leading the Pacific Division as of now.

The Sharks are the hottest team in the league at the moment, sporting a 7-1-2 record in their last 10 games.

With the final stretch coming, it appears the two teams that will need to find a way to stay in the playoff hunt are the Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings are currently sitting one game out of the last wild-card spot. The team has not been putting up numbers like they have been the last couple of years.

They are without top goalie Jonathan Quick, who was injured at the end of the first period of the first game of the season, and has not been back since.

The Flyers, on the other hand, are in the last wild-card spot in the East, but only by a game.

They went on a stellar 10-game winning streak in the month of December, but have not been able to find their old ways since.

A big problem they face is the goalie situation. Steve Mason has been inconsistent since that 10-game stretch.

If they have any hope of advancing, they must find stability at goaltender.

There are also some NHL award races that are heating up. The Calder Trophy, given to the Rookie of the Year, will certainly be a great finish, with young stars such as Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner all making legitimate arguments for the award.

Laine, Matthews and Marner are all among the league’s leaders in scoring for rookies.

The Vezina Trophy should also be a stellar race down the stretch.

Braden Holtby, Bobrovsky and Devan Dubnyk are all having spectacular seasons between the pipes for their respective clubs and are big reasons their teams are in playoff positions.