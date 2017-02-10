Police Blotter 2.10.17

Alcohol Violations

• Gabrielle Ziegler, 19, of Beaver Falls, was cited for underage drinking at 2:09 a.m. Feb. 3 at Wallwork Hall, according to IUP University Police.

• Kevin Wyatt, 19, of Pittsburgh, was cited for underage drinking and public urination at 12:49 a.m. Feb. 5 on School Street, according to university police.

• Daniel Tennant, 35, of Indiana, was cited for public drunkenness at 2:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 400 block of South Fifth Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department.

Drug Violation

• William Meagher, 43, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 3 in the 400 block of North Street, according to borough police.

Hit and run

• Someone struck a blue Honda Civic, causing damage, sometime between 5:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 600 block of Grant Street, according to borough police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.