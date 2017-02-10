New chair of art department rose quickly through ranks 0 by February 10, 2017

Hard work and putting yourself out there are two of the keys to success that Nathan Heuer, the new chairman of the IUP department of art, used to get where he is today.

After graduating from Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Mich., Heuer, the Michigan native, was one of the few in his graduating class to land a full-time teaching job. He then found himself at Victoria College, located in Victoria, Texas.

“I was always interested in teaching, but I also valued the research opportunities that

come with a university,” Heuer said.

After securing a job, the future chairman started at IUP in the fall of 2013. Since starting at IUP, Heuer has expanded his research in the interest on the overlap of artistic practices and cognitive studies.

With everything else on his plate, Heuer still hasn’t forgotten about his artwork. His latest work, “Scenes from Late Capitalism,” is showing at the Niagara Artist Center in Ontario, Canada, as well as the Brooklyn Art Center in Boston.

He said this work is his most exciting yet.

“Art is one of the last fields where you can be a generalist,” Heuer said. “Making connections through meaningful ways that are understandable to everyone.”

Now, only 34 years old, Heuer must assume full responsibility as the chairman of the art department. His duties include submitting the department schedule, advising freshmen, leading department meetings, managing Sprowls Hall, budgeting, securing donors and teaching.

“I think that we are seeing a shift in higher education,” Heuer said, “where, nowadays, there is less and less state funding, I hope to look for other sources of funding to maintain the high quality of our department.”

When not working to improve the art department and the IUP community as a whole, Heuer is involved in the Indiana community. Heuer is a part of the Indiana Borough Council and the Arts Council. His wife is also an active member of the Woman’s Flag Football League here in Indiana.

“Art is for exploring ideas that are highly interdisciplinary,” Heuer said. “Visual arts is creating models of our everyday perception.”