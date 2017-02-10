Local gallery to feature IUP alumna’s art 0 by February 10, 2017

Kristy Shearer

Staff Writer

K.R.Shearer@iup.edu

02/10/2017

This month, The Artists Hand Gallery will be featuring IUP alumna Hsiao Busch’s artwork titled “Metamorphosis.”

The exhibit will be featured until March 6. There will be a small reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the gallery to see the entire exhibit and enjoy some light refreshments. Admission to the event is free, and all proceeds from the event will benefit the Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Busch grew up in Taiwan and found her passion for art at an early age. She has her master’s degree in fine arts from IUP. She started out as an elementary school teacher, eventually moved to Pennsylvania and is now an elementary school art teacher. She draws her inspiration from familiar places and random objects that hold sentimental value.

One of Busch’s favorite memories is when she drew on the walls and glass windows of her parents’ home.

“The audacity of making marks on the open space and empty surface is both intriguing and satisfying,” Busch said. “That experience ignites my desire for artistic expression.”

“Metamorphosis” is a series of paintings based on landscape and still life, Busch said.

“I wish to convey a sense of life cycle by connecting the past to the present, and combining the old with the new,” she said. “To me, painting is an extension of life, which is accumulated fragments of moments, events, experiences and memories.”