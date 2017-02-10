KCAC to host Winter WineFest featuring local wineries 0 by February 10, 2017

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

02/10/2014

The Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex is hosting its annual Winter WineFest from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a half-hour break, and then continuing from 3 to 6 p.m.

A new law passed in August has allowed the addition of whiskey to the event, according to show promoter Dottie Miller.

Tickets are available at localwineevents.com. Prices are $17 for one, $29 for two, $59 for five, $89 for 10 and $5 for designated drivers.

With ticket entry, participants are able to sample wine from 15 wineries, visit 21 vendors, receive a stemless wine glass and sample whiskey from Big Spring Spirits. The distillery will serve six-to-eight different spirits at the event.

Some wineries attending include: Bee Kind Winery, Happy Valley Vineyard & Wine, KingView Mead, Mazzotta Winery and University Wine Company, according to the event’s website. Miller hopes the attendees will enjoy a shopping atmosphere with the vendors, which include Absolute Fine Cigars, Bath Fitter, LuLaRoe, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Nectar of the Wine and

Origami Owl.

“This event has something for everyone,” Miller said. “It is a fantastic event for parents and their students, if over 21, to hang out together.”

Participants can also purchase food at the event, catered by chef Chuck Martian from Aramark.

Miller decided to start hosting wine events in the KCAC after she saw a commercial for the building. Last year’s event hosted 1,400 people, and tickets are not being limited this year.

The event also has photo-ops for friends and family. You can find pictures of the event on the Local Wine Events’ Facebook page.