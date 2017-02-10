IUP women keep it rolling with win; sights now set on Edinboro 0 by February 10, 2017

IUP women’s basketball won big Wednesday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 77-65.

Guard Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) scored a team-high 19 points, being one of four Crimson Hawks to reach double figures.

Along with her 19 points, Appleby went 7-of-14 from the floor, 4-of-5 from the foul line and added five assists.

Appleby was on the court for a total of 37 minutes against UPJ.

Lauren Wolosik (redshirt sophomore, economics) was also impressive, tallying up 18 points. She grabbed six rebounds (one offensive and five defensive) and performed well from the foul line, going a perfect 9-of-9.

Appleby and Wolosik weren’t the only Crimson Hawks who shined.

Forward Megan Smith (junior, management) and Kendall Hunter (freshman, special education) each tacked on valuable points.

Smith scored 14, while Hunter had a season-high of 10.

“I think that we really got down and played great defense the whole game,” Appleby said. “Our defense always leads to our offense.

“We had tremendous ball movement and just read each other so well out there on the court.”

The win over UPJ was the fifth straight for IUP, who have now improved to 17-5 overall and 15-3 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

The victory, coupled with Edinboro University’s loss, puts IUP back into second place in the division.

IUP currently holds a half-game lead over Edinboro.

The two teams battled earlier in the season, and IUP took a home loss, 75-65, back on Jan. 14.

“We are going to approach the Edinboro game the same way we prepare for every game,” Appleby said. “We are going to practice hard every day in the gym and just get better each day.”

The Crimson Hawks are only one game behind the conference leader, California University of Pennsylvania, who is 16-1 in the conference and 22-1 overall.

The playoff picture for the women has still not been decided.

This Saturday’s game against Edinboro will be televised live by the American Sports Network (ASN).

The game will also be streaming live on ESPN3, the ESPN app, NCAA.com and WatchESPN. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.