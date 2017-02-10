Indiana Free Library to host used book sale Saturday 0 by February 10, 2017

Carl Wells

Contributing Writer

C.J.Well2@iup.edu

02/10/2017

If you happen to be looking for a fun way to spend your weekend, the Indiana Free Library’s Valentine’s Day Used Book Sale is just the place for you.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The book sale will feature “a wide selection of books, movies and audiobooks suitable for all ages and interests,” according to John Swanson, IFL circulation librarian.

“With literally thousands of items to choose from, it’s easy for everyone to find something they’ll enjoy,” Swanson said.

VHS and DVD selections will also be included, and music lovers of Indiana will be selling a variety of CDs. T-shirts and tote bags with IFL’s official logo will be available, too.

As for the proceeds, 100 percent of the money spent will go toward supporting the library and its functions.

Every year, the library hosts a number of programs and events, including a children’s program, a taster’s club, various book clubs ranging from young adult fiction to classical and even some knitting clubs for more creative individuals interested in learning.

Swanson also mentioned some of the services the library provides to students who are thinking about getting their own library card.

“IUP students are always welcome to get a library card,” Swanson said.

“Students living on campus, and many living off campus, can receive a free library card by bringing proof of address to our front desk.”

The sale will also feature a basket and quilt raffle for those who choose to donate, being sponsored by the New Century Club of Indiana County.

All proceeds from the raffle, like the book sale, will go toward funding the library and its activities.

“We offer many online services such as eBooks through OverDrive and streaming films through InstantFlix that cardholders can use from home,” Swanson said.

“Of course, we still have print books, DVDs, children’s materials and free Internet access for those who visit in person.”

For more information on this and future book sales, as well as the programs and clubs offered at the library, visit the IFL website at www.indianafreelibrary.org or follow the library’s social media accounts on Twitter at @IFL_tweets and Facebook at Indiana Free Library.