All aboard the ‘Taj Express’
, February 10, 2017

Seth Woolcock

Lead Culture Writer

S.M.Woolcock@iup.edu

02/10/2017

 

This Valentine’s Day, the Bollywood love story musical “Taj Express” will be bringing a diverse culture of stage performing back to IUP.

The internationally acclaimed musical will be coming to campus at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fisher Auditorium.

It will follow the Pulse-sponsored “mocktail” event, which is a non-alcoholic drink mix-off.

“It will be a great time to learn about different student organizations, a chance to do some networking and a moment to take in the importance of another culture and customs,” said Pulse President Jada Brentley (senior, hospitality management).

The musical will mix traditional costumes and dance steps with the use of modern music.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman composed most of the show’s music.

The show will last approximately two hours.

It is said to dazzle audiences with sparkling lights and a fast-paced energy.

“Anyone who is interested in musicals, music and art majors especially, will love this show,” Brentley said. “Or even if you just need to see a good love story, ‘Taj Express’ is a great option.”

Tickets for the show are available now in the Hadley Union Building box office, or by ordering online.

Tickets are priced at $40 for regular admission, $34 for seniors and groups, and $18 for students and children.

