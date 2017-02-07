University Museum showcases classical painter

, February 7, 2017

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

02/07/2017

A mid-20th century painter’s work will star in the Sutton Hall University Museum’s exhibit “Frank Mason: A Passion for
Painting,” open from now until March 11.

Mason was a painter, student, art instructor and art conservationist, according to the painter’s website. The museum is showcasing 76 of his works.

“His artwork is very classical-looking,” said Laura Krulikowski, the museum’s public relations committee chairperson.

The museum is filled with the “large” paintings split amongst the rooms, Krulikowski said.

“Mason earned scores of international honors and was often commissioned to paint portraits of princes, cardinals and governors,” Krulikowski’s press release said.

An eight-piece series of Mason’s is featured in the Church of San Giovanni di Malta in Venice, Italy, according to the press release.

The museum decided to host Mason’s works after being contacted by a Pittsburgh art collector, Krulikowski said. The exhibit was set up with the cooperation of the art collector and Mason’s nephew, Scott
Mason.

Exhibit committee chairperson William Double coordinated the event, along with president of the board Myron Tomb and the board of directors.

Frank Mason was a painter from the United Kingdom at the turn of the 20th century.

