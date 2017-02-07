Super Bowl commercials entertain and inform

Seth Woolcock

Seth Woolcock

02/07/2017

This article contains opinion.

1. Busch

As a six pack of adult beverages arises from the cold mountain waters, the viewer is greeted by a friendly lumberjack-looking man.

After cracking the can, the viewer is forced to experience an awkward pause, as the next 17 seconds of the commercial features the “BUSCHHHHH” sound continuously. The lumberjack-looking man feels the awkwardness, too, as he tries to cover the can.

2. Buick

A pee-wee football game finds the blue team getting crushed when a nice red sports car rolls up into the picture.

“Wow, look at that Buick,” one father says.

“Well, if that’s a Buick, then my son is Cam Newton,” the other dad replies.

Suddenly, Newton appears, stiff-arming his way through 10-year-olds to deliver a pass so violent that it sends the small receiver 20 yards back into the end zone.

3. Budweiser

One of the most famous beer companies in America showed its stance on immigration with its newest commercial.

The brewing company showed a young man coming to America from Germany.

He endures numerous hardships before finally reaching the city of St. Louis.

After receiving a beer at the bar from his friend, the young man says in his German accent, “Thank you, but next time, this is the beer we drink,” as he pointed toward a sketch of a Budweiser in his journal.

The two friends then introduce themselves as Anheuser and Busch, the founders of Budweiser.

“#BoycottBudweiser” is now circulating through Twitter in response to the commercial, according to a Sunday New York Times article.