Super Bowl commercials entertain and inform

Super Bowl commercials entertain and inform
, February 7, 2017

Seth Woolcock

Lead Culture Writer

S.M.Woolcock@iup.edu

02/07/2017

This article contains opinion.

1. Busch

As a six pack of adult beverages arises from the cold mountain waters, the viewer is greeted by a friendly lumberjack-looking man.

After cracking the can, the viewer is forced to experience an awkward pause, as the next 17 seconds of the commercial features the “BUSCHHHHH” sound continuously. The lumberjack-looking man feels the awkwardness, too, as he tries to cover the can.

2. Buick

A pee-wee football game finds the blue team getting crushed when a nice red sports car rolls up into the picture.

“Wow, look at that Buick,” one father says.

“Well, if that’s a Buick, then my son is Cam Newton,” the other dad replies.

Suddenly, Newton appears, stiff-arming his way through 10-year-olds to deliver a pass so violent that it sends the small receiver 20 yards back into the end zone.

3. Budweiser

One of the most famous beer companies in America showed its stance on immigration with its newest commercial.

The brewing company showed a young man coming to America from Germany.

He endures numerous hardships before finally reaching the city of St. Louis.

After receiving a beer at the bar from his friend, the young man says in his German accent, “Thank you, but next time, this is the beer we drink,” as he pointed toward a sketch of a Budweiser in his journal.

The two friends then introduce themselves as Anheuser and Busch, the founders of Budweiser.

“#BoycottBudweiser” is now circulating through Twitter in response to the commercial, according to a Sunday New York Times article.

Categories: Wet Ink
Tags: Seth Woolcock

About Author

Jason Daquelente

Jason Daquelente

Related Articles

‘Full House’ is ‘Fuller’ two decades later

‘Full House’ is ‘Fuller’ two decades later

The 2016 Oscars: A Rock-solid ceremony

The 2016 Oscars: A Rock-solid ceremony

Commonplace Coffeehouse and Roastery holds week-day deals, ‘Hours of Joy’

Commonplace Coffeehouse and Roastery holds week-day deals, ‘Hours of Joy’

Spa Night/Bro Out event to help students unwind

Spa Night/Bro Out event to help students unwind

Crimson Hoax: Banjo left unscathed after large burglary

Crimson Hoax: Banjo left unscathed after large burglary

‘Men of style’ to flaunt in show

‘Men of style’ to flaunt in show

IUP students awarded for theater accomplishments

IUP students awarded for theater accomplishments

Photo feature: Noche Latina

Photo feature: Noche Latina

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*