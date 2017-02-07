Outdoor group to host crafting event

, February 7, 2017

Tori Stromberg

Staff Writer

T.J.Stromberg@iup.edu

02/07/2017

The Hiking and Hanging Out in Indiana group will be hosting a series of events throughout February and March to offer a new and creative way for people to connect without having to be behind a screen.

The group will be hosting a crafting event at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Coney. It is open to anyone who wants to meet new people, all while mingling over crafts. Any craft-goers are encouraged to bring any projects they may be working on.

For anyone who is trying to escape the life of technology for a while, becoming part of Hiking and Hanging Out in Indiana is the perfect alternative from looking at a cell phone or a computer as a way to socialize.

“[The group] gives folks an opportunity to find others who have similar interests and learn new things,” said Stacy Seman, creator of the group.

Having the group in Indiana offers a new outlet for students, or anyone in the area, to find new hobbies and create memories with new people.

“I really want folks to join in and feel free to hang out,” Seman said. “I’m also about having a welcoming and safe place for folks with different backgrounds.”

Future events for the group will be held at The Coney, as well as Levity Brewing Co. Levity will be hosting a crafting session March 5.

Categories: Wet Ink
Tags: Tori Stromberg

About Author

Jason Daquelente

Jason Daquelente

Related Articles

Photo feature: Name is the Surface

Photo feature: Name is the Surface

Escape rooms offer puzzling activities

Escape rooms offer puzzling activities

Crimson Hoax: Weather taking toll on students

Crimson Hoax: Weather taking toll on students

Cinema Friday: Efron, Wilson star in films opening this weekend

Cinema Friday: Efron, Wilson star in films opening this weekend

Don’t judge a ‘Batfleck’ by its cover

Don’t judge a ‘Batfleck’ by its cover

Opening ceremony surprises, excites

Opening ceremony surprises, excites

Scotty McCreery brings ‘See You Tonight’ tour to KCAC Sunday

Scotty McCreery brings ‘See You Tonight’ tour to KCAC Sunday

Mayday Parade produces best LP since band’s debut

Mayday Parade produces best LP since band’s debut

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*