Outdoor group to host crafting event

Tori Stromberg

Staff Writer

T.J.Stromberg@iup.edu

02/07/2017

The Hiking and Hanging Out in Indiana group will be hosting a series of events throughout February and March to offer a new and creative way for people to connect without having to be behind a screen.

The group will be hosting a crafting event at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at The Coney. It is open to anyone who wants to meet new people, all while mingling over crafts. Any craft-goers are encouraged to bring any projects they may be working on.

For anyone who is trying to escape the life of technology for a while, becoming part of Hiking and Hanging Out in Indiana is the perfect alternative from looking at a cell phone or a computer as a way to socialize.

“[The group] gives folks an opportunity to find others who have similar interests and learn new things,” said Stacy Seman, creator of the group.

Having the group in Indiana offers a new outlet for students, or anyone in the area, to find new hobbies and create memories with new people.

“I really want folks to join in and feel free to hang out,” Seman said. “I’m also about having a welcoming and safe place for folks with different backgrounds.”

Future events for the group will be held at The Coney, as well as Levity Brewing Co. Levity will be hosting a crafting session March 5.