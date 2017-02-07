One student dead, another arrested in off-campus fight

Stephanie Bachman

02/07/2017

One IUP student is dead and another was arrested after a fight between two members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, according to Indiana coroner Zachary Stiffler.

Caleb Zweig (junior, English) of Rockville, Md., died due to injuries he received during a fight with Brady DiStefano (freshman, communications media), of Johnstown, at 12:13 a.m. Saturday at Indiana Regional Medical Center, according to a Monday email from President Michael Driscoll.

Indiana Borough Police were called to the 800 block of Wayne Avenue after an unnamed witness reported the fight, and the police rendered aid until help arrived, accoding to a Saturday article in The Indiana Gazette.

During the altercation, DiStefano choked Zweig, who was unconscious when paramedics and police arrived. DiStefano was not at the scene when police arrived, but he was later arrested at his apartment and charged with aggravated assault.

He was taken to Indiana County Jail where he is currently awaiting preliminary arraignment, according to borough police.

After the arrest, DiStefano “admitted to having physical contact with Zweig … [and] Zweig pulled him to the ground after passing out, causing an abrasion and swelling to his head,” according to a criminal complaint filed by John Scherf, borough police detective.

It was also reported in the complaint that DiStefano was visibly distraught when police informed him of Zwieg’s death, according to the Gazette.

Although DiStefano was charged only with aggravated assault, that could change depending on the results of the autopsy.

The coroner’s office is awaiting results of toxicology and other tests because there were no visible injuries at the time.

Michelle Fryling, IUP executive director of communications and media relations, directed any comments or questions relating to the arrest of DiStefano to borough police and the district attorney’s office, but she did say that “appropriate university judicial processes will be followed.” Details about what caused the fight to break out were not given because the investigation is ongoing.

Phi Delta Theta chapters at Ohio University and University of Akron tweeted their condolences to their brothers at IUP at the same time as Kent State University.