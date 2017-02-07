Mock trial team attends regional competition

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

02/07/2017

IUP’s mock trial team tied with five teams in its competition against 24 schools this weekend in State College.

The team participated in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) Regional Competition, according to IUP’s team president, Holly Kresge (senior, history).

“While we did not receive a bid for ORCS [opening round championships], we did relatively well,” Kresge said.

The plaintiff team and the defense team each competed in two rounds.

They competed against Penn State University and Washington and Jefferson University’s defense teams, and the University of Scranton’s and St. Vincent College’s plaintiff teams.

Kresge said this year’s case dealt with age discrimination.

The plaintiff, Riley Winter, felt older members of the TBD magazine were wrongfully terminated because the new businessperson in charge, Sawyer Shaw, was transitioning the magazine into a new, younger look.

In the competition, teams simulate an actual trial, and three members of the team act as attorneys while the other three act as witnesses.

The schools moving on to the ORCS are Dickinson College, Fordham University, Georgetown, Hamilton College, Lafayette College, Patrick Henry College and the University of Pittsburgh, according to Kresge. Other schools that competed included Carnegie Mellon University of Rochester, Mount Aloysius College and Drexel University. Some schools had more than one team.

Kresge said the team elected Mock Trial Vice President Bucky Wiech (senior, English/pre-law) as MVP for this competition.

“He competed as a witness for the plaintiff and an attorney for the defense, which is certainly a daunting task,” she said.

The team has competed in this competition for the last four years. This was the first, and last, event of the semester for IUP. The team will soon start recruiting for next year’s competition.