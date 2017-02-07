IUP basketball teams pick up home victories over rival Slippery Rock 0 by Sean Fritz February 7, 2017

02/07/2017 Jarrod Browne Lead Sports Writer J.W.Browne@iup.edu

The IUP men’s basketball team extended its win streak to 12 Saturday after defeating Slippery Rock University, 83-66.

Leading the Crimson Hawks and matching his career high in points was senior Devon Cottrell (communications media).

Cottrell collected 22 points in a dominant performance.

Three other IUP players recorded double-digit points. Jacobo Diaz (sophomore, economics) and Anthony Glover (junior, marketing) scored 13 points, while Dante Lombardi (sophomore, business) scored 10 points.

IUP shot 68 percent from the field while shooting 55 percent from the 3-point line and 87 percent from the free-throw line.

IUP played one of the most complete games in school history, according to coach Joe Lombardi.

“When you [do] all those things together, it’s probably the most efficient game in the record books,” Lombardi said.

The Crimson Hawk faithful showed up in record numbers for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivalry. Nearly 3,000 people attended the contest.

“It’s always enjoyable to play Slippery Rock,” Lombardi said. “We had a great crowd.”

Although the win streak is not on the mind of the squad, it plays an important role in the Crimson Hawks’ season.

“We are more concerned about winning the next game and winning the West,” Lombardi said.

Moving forward, the Crimson Hawks can clinch the PSAC West with a victory Wednesday at divisional foe University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ).

IUP defeated UPJ, 77-72, Jan. 3.

Although the Crimson Hawks already hold a victory over the Mountain Cats, Lombardi and the Crimson Hawks have a tough task ahead.

“They’re going to present a great challenge,” Lombardi said. “In my mind, they are one of the best teams in the conference.”