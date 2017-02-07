Gaga gives surprisingly tasteful performance

Laith Zuraikat

Staff Writer

L.A.Zuraikat@iup.edu

02/07/2017

Subdued and subtle are not necessarily two words that one usually associates with the artist Lady Gaga. However, keeping in mind that this is a performer who once wore an entire dress made out of raw meat, as well as had another performer “vomit” on her during a live performance, singing “God Bless America” on top of a football stadium comes across as an almost tame performance.

Luckily, for fans of Gaga’s more over-the-top performances, her halftime set soon took on the more upbeat nature that is usually associated with her, starting with her being lowered by two cables from the roof to a large scaffolding on the field.

From there, she performed a medley of some of her greatest hits, starting with one the songs that first shot her to super stardom, “Poker Face,” before transitioning to some of her newer hits, including “Born This Way,” “Telephone” and “Just Dance.”

With Houston’s NRG Stadium lit up by more than 70,000 cell phones in the stands, and the lights given to the members of the crowd on the ground, Gaga produced arguably the most powerful part of her performance, letting her voice and the piano dominate in her performance of “Million Reasons.”

However, it was soon back to a more energetic set of performances as, dressed in what could vaguely be classified as a football-inspired outfit, Gaga returned to belt out her ionic hit, “Bad Romance.”

While the days leading up to her performance had seen a multitude of wild rumors swirling (at one point it was mentioned that she might be jumping onto a helicopter), in the end, probably the most surprising aspect of Gaga’s performance was the fact that it included only three costume changes.

Also, despite being known as an artist who likes to make political statements, and as a very vocal champion for many different social justice campaigns, there was very little about Gaga’s performance that could be classified as overtly controversial.

Throughout the performance, Gaga’s actions came across more as a call for unity and acceptance than a specific criticism of any current political leaders.