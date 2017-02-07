Financial literacy workshop to teach students responsibility

Nicolette Querry

First Commonwealth Bank and the IUP National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) are hosting a financial literacy workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Humanities and Social Sciences Building Room 215.

Sixty-six percent of people don’t have $1,000 for an emergency, according to First Commonwealth’s advertisement on IUP’s website.

The workshop will cover saving money, dealing with student debt, managing a budget, choosing between a credit and debit card and saving for retirement, according to Anna Frank, First Commonwealth Bank’s financial education program coordinator.

“We encourage people not to blow all their money as soon as they get it,” Frank said.

The workshop cannot help students with their taxes, but it can guide them with managing their refund checks, according to Frank.

An additional workshop will occur from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Indiana Free Library, Frank said.

The information for both sessions is similar, and both are open to everyone in Indiana and the surrounding areas.

Refreshments will be served at the event, and there are no registration or fee requirements.