Faculty share recital with German compositions

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

02/07/2017

Two IUP music professors will share their first faculty recital from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday in Gorell Recital Hall, located on the second floor of Sutton Hall.

Sun Min Kim, pianist, and Oliver Lo, tenor, are performing “Poetlove” by Robert Schumann.

Both second-year faculty members decided to perform together because they both enjoy the piece, according to Lo.

“Poetlove” is based on the word “dichterliebe,” meaning “dense love” in German.

The piece has 16 songs lasting for a total of 24 minutes, Lo said. Each song is shorter than a regular, modern-day pop song.

“The 19th-century piece is really about an ‘unobtainable love’ and yearning for something that does not exist,” Lo said.

The piece’s first song is about falling in love, the fifth is about falling out of love and the last 11 are about complaining about love, Lo said.

Lo and Kim will also perform two “gloomy” French songs.

Both Lo and Kim attended the Eastman School of Music, although not at the same time.

Kim teaches piano, and Lo teaches opera and voice in the music department.

Lo also directs operas and serves as a musical director in musicals on campus, he said.

Gloomy songs, movies, books and TV shows are Lo’s favorite genre, he said.

Although he usually plays the funny guy in shows, Lo has a passion for gloomy themes.