Changes to the Affordable Care Act may affect nurses

Jason Adams

Contributing Writer

J.C.Adams3@iup.edu

02/07/2017

The changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), more commonly referred to as Obamacare, are predicted to have a large influence on many Americans’ lives.

President Donald Trump’s administration does not plan to fully repeal the ACA; however, major readjustments are expected in the coming months. Trump’s current strategy is to strip the ACA to the absolute minimum possible by law.

Although it can be argued this executive action will allow the states to have more control over their healthcare programs while giving insurers the ability to offer polices across state lines, it is greatly affecting college students, particularly those in nursing programs.

Nursing has been a field that has traditionally held a positive job outlook. Salaries and job availability have been increasing annually. The repeal of the ACA threatens this progress.

“A nursing student has to realize that politics change every day, but what doesn’t change is the care we have to provide those in need,” Hunter Prosper (junior, nursing) said.

Prosper said he believes the repeal will result in more salary cuts than job availability.

“Whether I do it for $30,000 or $90,000 a year, I will always be confident in the sad fact that people are always in need of help,” he said. “Once we get a grasp on that concept, we will never be afraid of any political upheaval, because people’s illnesses won’t stop just because Obamacare has stopped.”

One important aspect that the ACA provides to young adults is that it grants them the option to stay with their family’s health care plan until they are 26 years old. With college dues and other financial hardships that young adults face in today’s world, the average student will not be able to afford his or her own health insurance.

If the plan is repealed, a majority of young people will face great difficulty in trying to provide health insurance for themselves.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal Nov. 11 that he “very much” likes the policy that allows young adults to stay with their parents’ plans.Other members of his cabinet also want to ensure that this right is maintained in the coming changes.

Trump said his administration will work to solve the problems that the ACA has caused and to provide a good alternative for everyone.