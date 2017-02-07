Bluegrass gets down in the brewery

Laith Zuraikat

02/07/2017

While Levity Brewing Co. is best known for its variety of homemade craft beers, it is also starting to develop a reputation for its diverse musical offerings.

“We try to have bands that bring a crowd and bring good energy to the place,” said Ted Pivetz, the coordinator for the brewery.

When the brewery started hosting bands, one of the first to play there was Homegrown Grass Band. The band first played at the brewery in early September and drew a sizable crowd. Pivetz feels that “bluegrass translates well to the pub environment.”

Since then, Homegrown Grass Band has played at the brewery several times with great success.

Saturday night’s performance continued the trend of successful collaborations for the brewery and the band. The twang of the banjo served as a nice background for standing-room only crowd of more than 100 patrons that filtered in and out of the brewery throughout the night.

While Homegrown Grass Band played a mixture of faster and slower songs, the band never fully dominated the space, with many people in attendance focusing on their drinks and their conversations. This was the case for IUP student Megan Dospoy (junior, nutrition).

Dospoy noted that, while it was not her first time listening to bluegrass music, the band was mainly “background” music.

“I came to socialize, not necessarily to listen to the band,” she said. “A bigger space would be good for a better experience.”

The band played a total of three sets during the night, pausing to occasionally take a 10-minute break to chat and drink with audience members. This helped to contribute to the laid back, informal feel to the night.

With a mostly older crowd in attendance, the entire performance had a much more relaxed feel than some of the more traditional bar concert experiences.

In an effort to appeal to a wide variety of musical interests, Pivetz said that the brewery would be hosting a variety of different music acts over the next several weeks.

These acts include a first-time performance at the brewery for the band Gasoline Jeans next weekend, a performance by local band Told Ya So on Feb. 17 and an acoustic performance by Jason Gamble and Nashwan Abdullah on March 18.

On March 4, the brewery will be hosting local artist Lydia Gibson, a singer who, according to Pivetz, “has got some soul.”