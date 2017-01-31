Senior hopes to improve outlook for disabled

01/31/2017 Stephanie Bachman Lead News Writer S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

The Ray Coppler Disability Awareness Award was created to give special recognition to a member of the IUP community who has made exemplary contributions to disability education, awareness and inclusiveness at IUP.

Last spring, the Office of Disability Support Services awarded William VanEmburg (senior, early childhood special education/disability services) this honor.

“I am not afraid to voice my opinion, and will gladly advocate for someone with a disability because self-advocating can be very difficult,” VanEmburg said.

VanEmburg was the recipient of the award primarily for his work with Best Buddies, an undergraduate research project he helped with relating to disabilities and his development of the Disability Awareness Resource Center.

VanEmburg joined Best Buddies in high school and continued to volunteer with the organization once coming to IUP. He has served as president of the IUP chapter since he was a sophomore.

Best Buddies is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to developing one-on-one friendships with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organization also works to end the stigma around individuals with disabilities and help them find jobs.

While working with the IUP chapter of Best Buddies, VanEmburg has participated in the Spread the Word to End the Word campaign, which is a global Best Buddies initiative that occurs on the first Wednesday in March. The campaign is aimed at getting people to stop using the word “retarded” to describe individuals with disabilities.

During his junior year, VanEmburg helped sell T-shirts and created an interactive event with IUP Libraries called “Lending a Hand in Stopping the R-Word.”

“I think it is important to see more people with disabilities working the same jobs that those without disabilities have, and getting equal pay. I want to see that become a reality, and the best way to do that is by pursuing [this] job.”

Additionally, VanEmburg worked on a research project titled “How a Peer Mentoring Program Would Benefit Students with Autism Transitioning from High School to College” during his sophomore year.

He conducted the research with Ashley Rush (senior, early childhood special education), Michael Pampena (senior, early childhood special education), Alexis Potts (senior, early childhood special education) and Kaitlyn Colbert (senior, early childhood special education).

The project included current research about autism, what services are available at different colleges, including IUP, and how these autism support programs affect college life for students. Some of the research was conducted by interviewing parents of children with autism.

VanEmburg and his partners presented their findings at the 2015 Undergraduate Scholar’s Forum and won first place for outstanding presentation.

The group also got to present its research at the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) statewide conference in Harrisburg and the CEC Teacher Education Division conference in Arizona.

“It was very exciting to present our research in Arizona and Harrisburg,” VanEmburg said. “I never would have thought I would be doing anything like that as an undergraduate student.

“We presented next to professors, graduate and doctoral students. Our group was one of two undergraduate students that presented in Arizona.”

During his junior year, VanEmburg applied for and received the Emerging Student Leader Grant, which he is currently using to create a Disability Awareness Resource Center on campus.

The Emerging Student Leader Grant is given to a student who has an idea for a leadership project that will create positive change at IUP.

The grant is to be used for the betterment of the IUP community.

VanEmburg said the Disability Awareness Resource Center will be a place for students, faculty and staff, regardless of disability status, to acquire resources and information about disabilities.

VanEmburg’s serves as a member of Alpha Phi Omega and is a relief worker at Community Living and Learning.

After graduation, VanEmburg wants to pursue a job as a middle school special education teacher and a transition coordinator. He would also love to work full-time for Best Buddies.

“Ever since I was in elementary school, I always tried to be inclusive and accept everyone,” VanEmburg said.

“I grew up knowing and being friends with a few individuals with disabilities. It wasn’t until high school that I really became interested in the disability services field.

“That was when I first joined Best Buddies and saw how some of those students were somewhat excluded from general education classes and even sat at a separate table at lunch.”

VanEmburg noted this as the moment which launched his passion for working for the disabled.

“I feel that individuals with disabilities are not included to the fullest extent that they could be, especially in terms of employment.”