Police Blotter 1.31.17

, January 31, 2017

Theft

• Approximately $40 of change and a Buck Knife were stolen from within a vehicle between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 in the 300 block of School Street, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.

Assault

• Cecil Dilts, 37, of Indiana, was charged with simple assault and harassment at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 700 block of Shyrock Avenue, according to borough police.

Endangerment

• Jonathan McLaurine, 34, of Indiana, was charged with unlawfully owning a firearm as a former convict, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of endangering the welfare of children at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 300 block of South Walnut Street, according to borough police.

• Alison McLaurine, 34, of Indiana, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children at 6:45 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 300 block of South Walnut Street, according to borough police.

