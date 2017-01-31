Photographer offers photo shoot

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

1/31/2017

Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to shoot tastefully seductive photos for your significant other, according to Fe-Lions Photography owner Edmund Porta. Despite the theme, the shoot is open to any types of shots.

“I really want to make the photo shoot as fun and comfortable as possible,” Porta said.

Porta will be holding a Valentine’s Day-themed photo shoot for women from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Heritage House Suites.

Women attending the shoot should bring their own clothes and are encouraged to bring a friend, but not a significant other, he said.

“Women are more relaxed around other women,” Porta said.

Women can also arrange hair and makeup for the shoot by contacting Porta in advance.

Some of Fe-Lions modeling clients will be present for inspiration to new models and those new to the camera, Porta said. A very popular shot for this holiday is the “American Beauty” shot from the movie with the same name.

Porta chose Heritage House, a local bed and breakfast, for the shoot because of its high-end furniture and eclectic arrangement of antiques. The shoot will take place in the art-deco-styled master suite.

Those interested in participating in the shoot should RSVP by Wednesday on the Fe-Lions’ Facebook page, Porta said.

The price for the shoot begins at $75 for 1-to-2 hours, he said. Women are welcome to attend as an individual or in a group.

Additionally, Porta will give 10 percent off the photo shoot if you bring a copy of this story to the event.

Fe-Lions is about helping women work on their self-esteem, according to Porta.

He prefers changing a pose rather than making unnatural changes in post-production. Most of his edits include masking imperfections that could be covered with makeup.

“I encourage models to learn and understand anatomy so they can look beautiful and comfortable in their bodies,” Porta said.

Porta began this phase of his photography career when he was approached by a model who liked his work, he said. Previously, he has helped a model win Maxim’s hometown hotties contest, and his photos have appeared in Hooters magazine.

“I got so much work because I don’t shoot like a regular photographer,” Porta said.

Porta originally began as a sports photographer. His experiences with sports helped his unique eye for shooting a scene, not just a subject.

He began working with graphics after he graduated from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh with a degree in graphic design. He began photography to aid his graphics, but his graphics quickly became overshadowed by his photos.

Porta moved to Indiana three years ago because he felt there was an untapped market here in Hollywood-style photos. He also helps other photographers with photographing models in his spare time.