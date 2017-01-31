Philadelphia Street is alive with the sound of music

Tori Stromberg

Staff Writer

T.J.Stromberg@iup.edu

1/31/2017

This article contains opinion.

Philadelphia Street was full of music on Saturday night, as both H.R. Steinhouse and The Coney hosted shows for all ages.

At The Coney, a crowd of a couple-hundred people filled the private ballroom to watch THE SIX perform as part of their annual jam session. Fans traveled from places such as Ohio and Baltimore to enjoy the sounds of THE SIX.

There was a living-room vibe all throughout the room as fans found their seats to watch the artists perform in their unique “in the round” style.

THE SIX had a special guest, Skip Sanders, on the keyboard. Sanders added a new melodic element to the show. Robert James of The Clarks even brought out a mandolin, showing how talented of a musician he is. Chuck Olson displayed an electrifying stage presence accompanied by his soulful voice.

Jim Donovan of Rusted Root was in his own world as he reminded the audience of his exceptional talent on the drums. His beats brought fans to their feet as they swayed and clapped to the music.

Dave Antolik used his amplifying voice to ignite the crowd, and Greg Joseph added some groove to the set with his bass.

With a setlist that was as long as a drive from Indiana to Washington, D.C., according to Olson, THE SIX put on a show that left fans already waiting for next year.

Meanwhile, a rather intimate show took place at H.R. Steinhouse Saturday night. Four bands held performances at H.R., which drew in a sizable crowd. Ellie Lee, The Face of Apes, Herbivore and The Fireplace each had about 30 minutes to captivate the audience.

The beer was flowing, food was running, and the fans were happily supporting Indiana’s local artists.

Steve Holiday, the host of The Saturday Spot on 90.1 WIUP-FM, was present

to keep the show in order.

“I work at H.R., but I know they’ve been wanting to do live music for a while, so I was happy to book,” Holiday said. “I know most of the people related to the show, so it came together pretty easily.”