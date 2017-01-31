Local theater to showcase classic tragedy

Agatha Phillips

1/31/2017

The Indiana Players will be performing “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Feb. 10 and 11.

There will also be shows at 2:20 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 12. All shows will be held at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, located at 725 Philadelphia St.

The performance is based on the adaption by Wendy Kesselman, an award-winning playwright from Massachusetts whose work includes “The Notebook” and “A Tale of Two Cities.”

IUP’s very own Brently Bartlett (music education) is the director of the performance. This will be his directorial debut. The stage manager of this event is also an IUP student, Afton Herring (senior, music).

Fifteen-year-old Jorie Meil will star as Anne Frank. Even though this is one of her first few shows with the Players, she is not short on experience.

“This is her second show with the Indiana Players, but she has done many shows with IUP’s Footlight Players as well as with the Indiana Area Junior High School,” said Laura McLaine, vice president and artistic director of the Indiana Players.

This reworked version of a powerful and historically relevant event is described as “a new adaption for a new generation,” according to the Players’ website.

“The Diary of Anne Frank” is for all ages, with ticket prices at $10 for students and seniors, and $12 for general admission.