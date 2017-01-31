IUP women knock off Gannon in comeback fashion

01/31/2017 Sarah Moltz Staff Writer S.J.Moltz@iup.edu

With the help of a defensive effort that forced 22 turnovers, IUP women’s basketball stole a victory at Gannon University on Saturday afternoon, 62-57.

“I felt that in the first quarter, we got off to a slow start,” guard Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) said. “Once we got our momentum in the second quarter, we were only down by three at halftime.

“In the second half, we really got down and played better defense than the first half and battled till the very end, getting contributions from everyone.”

Forcing Gannon into six turnovers and seven missed field goal attempts, the Crimson Hawks went on a 17-point run with back-to-back 3-pointers from forward Megan Smith (junior, management) and Appleby.

Appleby led with a game-high 17 points, going 8-of-13 from the field. With the 17 points came three assists and no turnovers in more than 40 minutes of play. Teammate Lauren Wolosik (redshirt sophomore, economics) scored 12 points.

Forward Brittany Robinson (sophomore, early childhood and special education) had 7 points herself, along with guard Maura D’Anna (freshman, kinesiology) who had 6.

As a team, IUP had a total of 27 rebounds compared to Gannon’s 35. IUP tacked on 13 steals, as well.

With Saturday’s win, the Crimson Hawks improve to 14-5 overall and are now in third place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Division with a 12-3 league record.

“From here on out, we have some tough games coming up,” Appleby said. “But we just have to take it game by game. We have to make sure that we come to practice every day and work as hard as we possibly can to get better.”

The Crimson Hawks are now are on a two-game win streak, with a 7-2 record at home and 7-1 on the road.

IUP returns home Wednesday to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to face rival conference opponent Mercyhurst University (16-4, 11-3). Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.