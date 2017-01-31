IUP men’s basketball defeats Gannon, extends win streak to 10 games

01/31/2017 Jarrod Browne Lead Sports Writer J.W.Browne@iup.edu

The IUP men’s basketball team continues to have a great deal of success after defeating Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) foe Gannon University, 72-62.

Leading the Crimson Hawks was guard Dante Lombardi (sophomore, business), who collected 19 points and seven assists.

With the double-digit win, IUP continues to pull away with the lead in the PSAC West. IUP claimed its 10th straight win to boast a 19-2 (14-1 conference)record and a three-game lead over second-place Gannon.

Forward Devon Cottrell (senior, communications media) was also among IUP’s scoring leaders with 15 points and tied a season-high with five blocks.

Although Lombardi led IUP statistically, the game was won on an all-around team effort, as IUP shot .500 on field-goal attempts and .750 from the free-throw line.IUP’s shooting has been a strength of the team all year, but according to coach Joe Lombardi, it’s not the Crimson Hawks’ greatest asset.

“I think the strength of this team is we do a lot of things well and don’t have many weaknesses,” Lombardi said. “We aren’t great at one thing, but we are good at a lot.”

One of the strengths of IUP this year has been its ability to cash in while at the free-throw line. The Crimson Hawks have shot close to 80 percent as a team from the line this season, which comes as no surprise to Lombardi.

“If there is anything we do stand out in, it would be free throws,” he said.

Moving forward, IUP will be back home this week following a three-game road stretch. It will be the first chance since early December for IUP students to head to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and see the team in action.

“We have four home games left, and I’m sure we enjoy playing in front of a home crowd,” Lombardi said.

IUP will be welcoming Mercyhurst University to the KCAC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for the PSAC West showdown.

Despite defeating Mercyhurst by 11 points last time they met, IUP is not taking their PSAC rivals lightly.

“Mercyhurst has been a challenge for us over the years,” Lombardi said. “You are not playing the same team you’ve played before.”

Although Mercyhurst is a different team now, Lombardi believes that his team needs to be concerned about themselves.

“We mainly focus on who we are and how we play,” he said.