IUP men’s and women’s swim teams fall on Senior Night

01/31/2017 Amber Bailey Staff Writer A.L.Bailey2@iup.edu

To conclude the regular season’s scheduled meets, the IUP men’s and women’s swim teams welcomed the Huskies of Bloomsburg University to last weekend’s invitational.

Both teams fell to the Huskies, 238-112, and, 209-138, for the men and women, respectively.

For the women, Beatriz Gonzalez (junior, business) took first in the 400 IM with a qualifying Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference time of 4:43.44.

Also representing the junior class was Sara Bertram (accounting) in the 100 fly (59.15).

The women’s other two wins came from sophomores Nicole Smith (nutrition) in the 200 free (1:55.95) and Regan Chalk (mathematics) in the 100 back (1:00.62).

On the men’s side, Sterling Tate (junior, criminology) took first in the 200 freestyle with a PSAC qualifying time of 1:45.27.

Taking second place in the 100 backstroke with another PSAC qualifying time (53.34) was sophomore Noah Brockway (criminology). The 200-medley relay team of Brockway, Shane Hallett (junior, business management), Colter Long (sophomore, music) and RJ Hammond (sophomore, nursing) also took second.

Not only was this the last meet of the regular season, but it was also Senior Night, during which three members, Taylor Campbell (nutrition/dietetics), Andrew Richey (applied mathematics) and Chris Strauss (criminology) were recognized.

“I really can’t believe how fast it went and how many memories I’ve made with so many people,” Strauss said. “I can’t thank my team enough for making those years here the best.”

Richey also had nothing but good things to say about the night and his time spent on the team.

He, too, said he couldn’t believe how fast the last few years have gone.

“It was an unbelievable night, and I am just so thankful for everything my team and family [have] done for me over the years,” Richey said. “Being a part of this team is really a special thing.”

After receiving balloons and flowers, a team member announced various awards and accomplishments each senior had earned over the years.

This was the team’s last bit of action before it takes part in the PSAC Championships, held Feb. 16 to 19 in York.