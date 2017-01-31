Graphic design students further skills in club

Agatha Phillips

Staff Writer

1/31/2017

Graphic design is a specific aspect of art that some people may not know much about. Here at IUP, the Graphic Design Student Association aims to promote an understanding of the commercial art and current trends.

“Our main goal [of the club] is to build a community for students to learn additional graphic design skills by working with their peers outside of class,” said Anthony Pipetti (senior, art), GDSA president.

GDSA currently consists of about 30 members, including Fernando De La Cruz (senior, art) and Tyler Johnson (junior, art), vice presidents; Paige Paskorz (art), secretary; and Erica Schroth (marketing), treasurer.

Pipetti says there is a bond within students in graphic design classes.

“There has always been a strong sense of community, and this organization was a way to allow the various academic levels to strengthen that community,” he said.

A typical meeting for GDSA consists of presentations on information, upcoming events and job offers that are related to graphic design. Then, officers will run a demo or activity to help students gain insight on how to improve their skills.

“We hold several demos on various ways to create art and designs on the computer, as well as opportunities to improve their skill sets,” Pipetti said. “Such events include demos on photography, digital painting and photo manipulation, as well as nights dedicated to critiquing work, digital speed painting and guest speakers.”

Pipetti said he is “very proud to be a part of this club, as it is a great way for students to connect and form bonds that will continue even beyond graduation.”

Regardless of major, anyone is welcome to join GDSA who is interested. There are various ways to connect with the club, including its Crimson Connect page, its Facebook group (IUP GDSA) or simply by stopping into a meeting.

GDSA’s first meeting of the semester will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sprowls Hall Room 308.