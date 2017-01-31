Changes to May graduation announced; tickets now required

01/31/2017 Stephanie Bachman Lead News Writer S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

A ticketing procedure at spring graduation ceremonies will be implemented starting this year, with students getting four free tickets for guests for the first time since 2011, according to a news release posted Dec. 20 on IUP’s website.

Four tickets are initially allowed per graduate based on estimates of how many graduates will be in attendance, according to past numbers.

In recent years, the ceremonies have “pushed the number of attendees almost beyond the building’s regulated occupancy capacity,” according to Michelle Fryling, IUP executive director of communications and media relations.

While graduates and faculty sit in the center of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, spectators sit in the bleachers, which holds up to 3,200 seats.

Graduating students and children who can be seated on an adult’s lap do not need a ticket. Handicap seating is also available, but it counts toward the four-ticket total.

Limited overflow seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis in other parts of the KCAC for those without tickets.

IUP is also addressing the issue of extra guests through a lottery system with unclaimed tickets. The lottery will be implemented in April for students who want extra tickets. Therefore, students are encouraged to claim only the number of tickets they need and to return any extras they will not use.

The ticketing procedure and lottery system were deemed the fairest options for all graduates when IUP administrators were addressing the issue of increased attendance.

“There was a wide variety of discussion and options,” Fryling said. “No idea was not considered.

“Looking at all the options, the best option was to maintain the two undergraduate ceremonies and the graduate ceremony, and do the ticketing process to ensure safety and fairness for our graduates and their families.”

In order for students to be automatically eligible for tickets, they must apply for graduation and RSVP by April 7.

Tickets are general admission, and all guests are encouraged to arrive at the same time in order to sit together.

While the only information shared so far regarding the ticketing procedure is the initial news release posted on the IUP website, more information will be emailed to graduates in early April, including more details on how to claim tickets.

Some students have expressed concerns over the changes to graduation. The lack of communication with students was chief among them.

“I understand the concern the administration has,” Alyssa Dachowicz (senior, political science) said.

“However, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous that they still have not even attempted to inform students of the changes.”

“They announce this change not even five months before graduation, long after many families reserve accommodations for that weekend, but [they] didn’t even really ‘announce’ it,” Asheley Buchwalter (senior, psychology/criminology) said. “I’m infuriated by this decision.”

The lack of information shared with students was not the only concern of some students. Both Dachowicz and Buchwalter said they had more than four guests planning on attending and, because some were coming from far away, they booked hotel rooms and made plans already.

“Many students, like myself, live well over four hours from Indiana,” Dachowicz said, “and accommodations for our families had to be made well in advance. I know my family personally had to book hotel rooms all the way back in July. Students and families need time to plan these things.

“Their suggestion of a lottery system is outrageous. They won’t know of extra tickets until at least mid- to late-April, considering they still haven’t even told students of the ticket system,” Dachowicz said.

“We graduate on May 13. That is not even close to enough time to let additional family members know that they are able to attend and make accommodations for them.”

“I find it appalling,” Buchwalter said. “Four tickets are not enough. Graduating from college is an incredible accomplishment, and many people wish to be a part of that, not just immediate family members.

“I’m expecting more than four people to attend my graduation. In fact, my grandfather reserved two hotel rooms back in September just for the occasion.”

Both Dachowicz and Buchwlater also said the ticketing system made them feel like they had to choose between family members.

“What if a student has more than two siblings, grandparents or step-parents?” Dachowicz said. “It’s just unfair to put the graduates in that position of picking and choosing family members. I have six family members coming. Am I going to have to tell two of them to stay at the hotel they’ve already paid for?”

In order to address these concerns, Fryling reminded students that the ticketing system is about ensuring the safety of graduates and not going over the building’s seating capacity, while also being fair to all students by giving everyone an equal number of tickets.

The changes to graduation will not affect departmental ceremonies, and there is currently no plan to implement a ticketing procedure for December 2017 commencement. Fryling said it was too early to say anything about future graduations. Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who attempts to sell a ticket, as they are distributed for free.

To keep the numbers as balanced as possible, the College of Fine Arts will be moved to the afternoon ceremony. Therefore, the 9 a.m. ceremony will be for students from the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and the College of Health and Human Services. Students in the other four colleges will participate in the second ceremony at 2 p.m.

Additionally, to help alleviate numbers, a third ceremony will take place for graduate and doctoral students at 7 p.m. May 12 in Fisher Auditorium.

Tickets are not required for the graduate ceremony.