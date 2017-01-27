NHL All-Star Game heading to Los Angeles

01/27/2017 Dennis Caniz Staff Writer D.M.Caniz@iup.edu

The National Hockey League’s brightest stars shine this weekend on the big stage in Los Angeles.

The 2017 NHL All-Star weekend starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday with the skills competition and finishes with the All-Star Game at 4 p.m. Sunday, using the 3-on-3 gameplay tournament style. The All-Star tournament will feature three 20-minute games, with each division making up the four teams: Pacific, Central, Atlantic and Metropolitan. Each division will be represented with 11 of the division’s best players.

The players for each team were voted in by the fans. Fans had months to vote from a list of players who meet the league requirements.

The 3-on-3 tournament was introduced in last year’s All-Star Game and was a big success, according to the league and fans.

From the Pacific Division, the team will be led by young star Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers as the captain. Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings, Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames and Mike Smith of the Arizona Coyotes, among others, will join him. The Pacific Division leaders are currently the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

The Central Division is equipped with players like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith of the Chicago Blackhawks and Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars. Rookie and Calder Trophy hopeful Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets made the roster but is currently on injured reserve and will not participate. The Central Division leaders are the Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators.

Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price is the captain for the Atlantic Division. He’ll be splitting time between the pipes with Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Shea Weber, also of the Montreal Canadiens, and rookie star Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be among the players in front of these goalies. The Atlantic Division leaders are the Montreal Canadians, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Metropolitan Division is arguably the toughest division, and some of the names on this team are the reason why. The captain is Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who is the league’s leading goal-scorer with 28. He will be accompanied by Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Wayne Simmonds and last season’s Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby and sniper Alex Ovechkin, both of the Washington Capitals. The division leaders are the Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins. These three teams would be leading any other division in points.