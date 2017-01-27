Local bands set to bring down house at H.R. Steinhouse

Jason Daquelente and Tyler Scheffler

Local music finds its place anywhere it can in Indiana, from The Brown Hotel to the Artists Hand Gallery. Now joining the mix is H.R. Stienhouse.

The gastropub, which is located at 1108 Philadelphia St., will be hosting a concert from 9 p.m. Saturday to midnight to kick-start the spring 2017 semester for IUP students.

Although the show will be hosted at a gastropub, all ages are encouraged to attend.

H.R. Steinhouse will feature an array of local musicians from Indiana, such as The Fireplace, Face of Apes and Herbivore, including artist Ellie Lee from Pittsburgh. The lineup for the bands is as follows: Ellie Lee at 9:30, The Fireplace at 10:15, Face of Apes at 10:45 and Herbivore at 11:15.

Audience members can expect genres ranging from classic rock and modern pop to an alternative and punk environment.

Fans can view or listen to additional music by these artists via Facebook.

The Face of Apes is made up of bassist Paul Mehalik (alumni), drummer Brandon Dunlap (junior, communications media) and guitarist and vocalist Tyler Vella (senior, nursing).

The Face of Apes shoots to capture environmental and social issues with their primal funk music.

“Its important for us to send a message to people about our concerns especially now when people are being oppressed by a power we should be able to trust,” The Face of Apes said in a group Facebook message.

Herbivore aims to contribute to the underground scene of

music around Indiana with their show.

“Indiana needs more of a sense of community, not just a haven for frat parties and keg stands,” Herbivore said in a group Facebook message.

Herbivore consists of guitarist and vocalist Matt Van Horn (graduate, speech pathology), drummer Anthony Capozzi (graduate, political science), guitarist and bassist Jacob Geisel (alumni), vocalist and keyboardist Kevin Householder and guitarist and bassist Chris Beaulieu.

The group began with Matt, Jake and Chris jamming together since their freshman year of college. Once they hit their junior year, Anthony joined in on the drums.

“We never had a band officially at that point, just would jam. We decided to make an album before we all graduated based on the songs that we compiled over the years for something to hang on to once we potentially departed ways,” Herbivore said.

The album was recorded in March when Kevin was brought in on keyboards.

“Showcases like H.R., The Brown and house shows are a goal of ours and we’d love support

from the students, the community and the university,” Herbivore said.

Herbivore’s album, “Technical Rider,” is available for download on their website, herbivoreband.com.

Lee is very excited to be playing this Saturday with a mix of different bands.

Lee is a junior at Hempfield Area High School and just celebrated her 17th birthday Thursday.

She has been performing for two years but has been playing a wide array of instruments all her life. Lee has experience in piano, guitar, ukulele, flute, clarinet, violin and singing.

“Music is my life, the reason I get up in the morning. I love getting to play out and it’s amazing to meet new musicians,” Lee said.

Lee has performed her talents around Indiana at such places like The Brown Hotel and the

Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar.

The upcoming show is also hosted by Saturday Spot on 90.1, Indiana’s local WIUP-FM radio station, hosted by Steve Holliday. Additional information about the Saturday concert can also be found on its Facebook page, “The Saturday Spot on 90.1 FM Indiana.”

There will be no cover charge, but donations are welcome for the bands. Proceeds to the artists can be paid via purchased tickets on the website www.showclix.com/event/face-of-apes-herbivore-sciencevision-fireplace.

This link can also be found on H.R. Steinhouse’s Facebook page.