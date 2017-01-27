Lively Arts to host mocktail event

01/27/17 Nicolette Querry Staff Writer N.M.Querry@iup.edu

The Pulse is hosting a Valentine’s Day Mocktail event at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Grand Lobby of the IUP Performing Arts Center, also known as Fisher Auditorium.

The event will take place before the Lively Arts’ production of “Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue.”

The Pulse is part of the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement.

Students, professors and community members can try “mocktails,” non-alcoholic cocktails, created by different student organizations, said Pulse President Jada Brentley (senior, hospitality management).

“It is just kind of a networking event and a fun and easy way to get your name out there,” Brentley said.

Anyone is welcome to attend this free event, even if they are not planning on attending the show, Brentley said.

Judges will vote for the best drinks in different categories: Most Likely to Make You Fall in Love, Cupid’s Favorite, Best Table Display and more, according to Brentley. Judges will consist of two IUP students involved in campus organizations and one IUP professor.

The event has room for up to eight organizations to participate, Brentley said. Currently, Black Student League, IUP Fashion Association and Community Outreach Helping Others are signed up to participate.

The Pulse is not contributing a mocktail, but will provide a table and 200 6-ounce cups for each group, Brentley said. Each group will receive four complimentary tickets to the show.

“‘Taj Express’ is a Bollywood love story that helps tie in the Valentine’s Day theme of the event,” Brentley said.

This is the second time an event is being held by the Pulse in conjunction with the Lively Arts. The Pulse hosted a Raise the Living Dead-themed mocktail event before the showing of “Dracula” in October 2015.

This year, the Pulse reached out to the Lively Arts for their collaboration in hosting the event, Brentley said.