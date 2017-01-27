IUP women get back on track, snap losing streak

01/27/2017 Sarah Moltz Staff Writer S.J.Moltz@iup.edu

Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) scored a career-high 24 points, leading IUP women’s basketball to a 72-51 victory at Seton Hill University on Wednesday night.

Along with the 24 points, the guard went 3-of-3 from the foul line, had three assists and added a pair of steals. On the season so far, Appleby has a total of 173 points, averaging 13.3 points per game. She also ranks third on the team with 34 assists, with an average of 2.6 per game.

IUP as a team shot nearly 47 percent from the floor and had a total of 37 rebounds and 11 steals.

Forward Megan Smith (junior, management) scored 13 points, while teammate guard Halle Denman (junior, food and nutrition) had 11 points and four rebounds. In addition, Brittany Robinson (sophomore, early childhood and special education) made her impact felt by grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds, three offensive and seven defensive.

Lauren Wolosik (redshirt sophomore, economics) racked up a total of 8 points and seven defensive rebounds in the contest.

A competitive game for the first three quarters, the Crimson Hawks pulled away in the fourth, when they outscored Seton Hill, 28-8, in the final 10 minutes.

“Last night’s win at Seton Hill was big for us,” Smith said. “We were struggling for a few games and had developed a bit of a losing streak. But last night, we were the team that we needed to be.”

According to Smith, the first half of the game was a “bit shaky,” but the Crimson Hawks cleaned things up in the second half on both ends of the floor and came out with the victory.

“Carolyn [Appleby] had an awesome game offensively,” Smith added. “She set a new career high for herself along with Brittany, who also did a great job rebounding, as always.”

The victory over Seton Hill broke a three-game losing streak for the Crimson Hawks, who now have moved into a tie with Mercyhurst University (16-4, 11-3) for third place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West.

Leading the division is California University of Pennsylvania (19-1, 13-1) with Edinboro University in second place (17-3, 13-1). With Wednesday’s win, IUP now holds a 13-5 record overall, 11-3 in the conference.

“We look forward to finishing out the regular season strong, and will hopefully move up in the West rankings so we can have a nice seed for the PSAC playoffs,” Smith said. “I am confident that we will get there and play the best to our ability.”

The Crimson Hawks head into the second half of their PSAC West schedule Saturday when they travel to Gannon University. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.