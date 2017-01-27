Friday night bingo returns to the HUB

Stephanie Bachman

Lead News Writer

S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

Friday Night Bingo, sponsored by BACCHUS and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (ATOD) program, is returning to IUP at 10 p.m. Friday in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room.

BACCHUS’s mission as an organization is to provide students with free or low-cost educational or entertainment opportunities on a weekly basis, including through weekly, free bingo games.

BACCHUS has been hosting bingo in the HUB every semester for more than 10 years as an alternative activity for students on Friday nights.

Over the years, bingo has become very popular with students by developing a regular following of anywhere from 100 to 250 students.

For attendees, there is free food and a chance at winning some great prizes every week.

Each week there are several large, 50-slice pizzas from Fox’s Pizza Den and, as a special welcome back treat, Insomnia Cookies is donating 150 cookies to the first bingo of the semester.

Every week, BACCHUS spends $300 to purchase the prizes. The money comes from the Student Co-Op’s activity fees.

While the prizes vary week-to-week, some popular prizes are available every week including movie buckets, cheeseballs, candy and other food-related prizes.

The dates for bingo this semester are Feb. 3, Feb. 17, Feb. 25, March 3, March 24, March 31, April 7 and April 15.

The event takes place HUB Ohio Room each week.

While bingo is usually on Friday nights, it will be on Saturday on Feb. 25 and April 15 because of availability in the HUB.

Ann Sesti, director of ATOD, explained BINGO’s prevalence on campus and why students, especially those who have never been or might not know about it, should come.

“Often, students feel there is nothing to do, so BACCHUS is committed to providing weekly entertainment and activities,” Sesti said. “The number one reason [to come] is that students can win free prizes.

“There is so much energy in the room that it can’t help but be a fun time.”

Sue Kownacki (sophomore, mathematics) has been attending bingo regularly since one of her friends took her during her freshman year.

“Go to bingo; it’s so much fun,” Kownacki said.

“There’s prizes and free pizza. It’s also just something to do with friends.

“I always get way too into it, and one time, freshman year, the caller yelled, ‘B-4,’ and I screamed, ‘Before what?’

Everyone stared at me and it was awkward and hilarious.”

For more information, follow IUP BINGO on Twitter @TheBingoGirls1.

Sesti also encouraged students to come out to other weekly BACCHUS events, including Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. Mondays in the HUB Ohio Room.

There is also Acoustic Art Night at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays in Suites on Maple East Room G-18.

BACCHUS also hosts other events throughout the semester, including Brush Strokes Paint Parties, laser tag and pool parties.