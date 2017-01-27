Diaz, Lombardi double-doubles carry IUP to ninth straight victory

Forward Jacob Diaz (sophomore, economics) led the Crimson Hawks in scoring 27 points in Wednesday’s win at Seton Hill University.

The IUP men’s basketball team has kept it rolling after an 88-73 victory over Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) opponent Seton Hill University.

The win extends IUP’s winning streak to nine games, the longest winning streak of the season and is approaching the length of last season’s win streak of 13 games, which lasted from December into February.

The win also pushes IUP to a 7-0 record on the road this season.

This one got off to a good start for the Crimson Hawks.

They shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half to go along with nearly 43 percent from 3-point range.

The team took an 11-point lead into the break, 48-37, and was carried by forward Jacobo Diaz (sophomore, economics) with his 19 points in the first half and guard Anthony Glover (junior, marketing) with his 15-point first half.

The team also managed to shoot 100 percent from the foul line, taking advantage of all the opportunities presented.

Defensively, forward Devon Cottrell (senior, communications media) did what IUP fans have been so accustomed to seeing: leading the way with two blocks while the Crimson Hawks limited Seton Hill to just 37 points in the opening half.

In the second half, Seton Hill would not go quietly, opening the half with a 12-to-4 run and pulling within 3 points.

IUP bounced back, going on a run of their own and extending the lead to as much as 20 points in the remaining minutes until they were able to secure their ninth-straight win by a 15-point margin.

The stats category was once again highlighted by Diaz, who recorded another double-double, scoring a total of 27 points on the night with 12 rebounds.

Glover also was a key scoring leader, adding 21 points of his own, accompanied by four rebounds and three assists.

Dante Lombardi (sophomore, business) also had a big night for the Crimson Hawks, recording his own double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

The team spread the ball around well with a total of 23 assists, 11 of those coming from the hands of Lombardi.

Another key contributor in IUP’s win came from the bench. Blake Danielak (redshirt junior, finance) had his highest-scoring performance since the Nov. 19 win over Lock Haven University when he scored a season-high 20.

In this one against Seton Hill, Danielak managed to shoot 7-for-8 from the floor, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line for a total of 19 points in 23 minutes.

Danielak provided just the spark the Crimson Hawks have been looking for off the bench.

It was a solid performance after Danielak struggled in the team’s previous game against Clarion University, being held to only 3 points.

IUP remains atop the PSAC West, trailing only Shippensburg Univeristy for the best overall conference record.

The Crimson Hawks will look to extend the winning streak on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Erie to take on Gannon University, a team who is right behind IUP in the PSAC West standings.

The team will look to continue its solid road play this season, and it will surely be a tough test against Gannon.