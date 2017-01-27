Cultural club to host Chinese New Year celebration

01/27/2017 Kristy Shearer Staff Writer K.M.Shearer@iup.edu

The Chinese Language and Culture Club is hosting an annual celebration to ring in the

Chinese New Year from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the HUB Ohio Room.

The celebration will include authentic Chinese treats, traditional Chinese songs and a Kung Fu demonstration.

“It will be an awesome opportunity to learn about Chinese culture and festivities,” said Daniel Wethli (sophomore, philosophy), president of the club. “There will also be violin performances as well as projects surrounding the room that will explain the various provinces in China and their significance.”

The celebration of the Chinese New Year officially begins Saturday and lasts until Feb. 15. This event is one of the most popular celebrations in all of China.

For more information regarding this event, feel free to contact Wethli at D.W.Wethli@iup.edu or visit the club’s page on Crimson Connect.