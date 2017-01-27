Cultural club to host Chinese New Year celebration

, January 27, 2017

01/27/2017
Kristy Shearer
Staff Writer
K.M.Shearer@iup.edu

 

 

The Chinese Language and Culture Club is hosting an annual celebration to ring in the

Chinese New Year from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the HUB Ohio Room.

The celebration will include authentic Chinese treats, traditional Chinese songs and a Kung Fu demonstration.

“It will be an awesome opportunity to learn about Chinese culture and festivities,” said Daniel Wethli (sophomore, philosophy), president of the club. “There will also be violin performances as well as projects surrounding the room that will explain the various provinces in China and their significance.”

The celebration of the Chinese New Year officially begins Saturday and lasts until Feb. 15. This event is one of the most popular celebrations in all of China.

For more information regarding this event, feel free to contact Wethli at D.W.Wethli@iup.edu or visit the club’s page on Crimson Connect.

Categories: Wet Ink
Tags: Kristy Shearer

About Author

Jason Daquelente

Jason Daquelente

Related Articles

2016 Oscar predictions

2016 Oscar predictions

‘Keeping it Green’ from Pittsburgh to IUP

‘Keeping it Green’ from Pittsburgh to IUP

Know your award shows

Know your award shows

Monte Carlo Night to offer homecoming alternatives

Monte Carlo Night to offer homecoming alternatives

‘Boyhood’ captivates its audience with a touching story

‘Boyhood’ captivates its audience with a touching story

Blunt, Simmons, others deserve more R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Blunt, Simmons, others deserve more R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Crimson Hoax: Friendship ends over ambiguous tweet

Crimson Hoax: Friendship ends over ambiguous tweet

Is DiCaprio Oscar worthy? Look at his track record

Is DiCaprio Oscar worthy? Look at his track record

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*