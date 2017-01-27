Criminology majors voice concerns over prison closing

Seth Woolcock

Staff Writer

S.M.Woolcock@iup.edu

The State Correctional Institution-Pittsburgh will close by the end of June, the Wolf administration announced Thursday.

The move comes after low inmate numbers and a state budget deficit, according to Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.

Wetzel added that the net annual savings of the move will be around $81 million, according to an Associated Press article Thursday.

Wetzel made the announcement Jan. 6 that two of the 26 statewide prisons will be shut down. However, the decision was ultimately made Thursday to shut down only SCI-Pittsburgh.

With criminology being one of IUP’s leading majors, the decision is expected to be a hot discussion topic in the coming weeks.

“The closing of the prison is driven by the motivation of saving money, and as that may look good on paper, all we are doing is making the problem worse,” Ryan Gromley (junior, criminology) said.

“Overcrowding has plagued our correction facilities, and this will only be making a bigger problem.”

Gov. Tom Wolf is supporting the closing, saying that he would rather invest in schools than prisons.

“It’s the state’s job to decide this type of thing, and I agree with their course of action,” Taemon Adams (freshman, criminology) said.

“I think the money should be focused to schools rather than prisons, as it costs more to house and feed inmates than it does to send kids to school.”

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state recorded its highest prison population total ever in 2012, with a total of 51,757 inmates. The most recent tally showed a population of 49,301.

“I think there are a couple of things to take from something like this,” Justin Westerburg (sophomore, criminology) said.

“The first would be employees of the prison losing their jobs. Nobody wants to lose their employment, and it can be hard for the local families.

“On the other end, it is a good thing because prison closings is a sign of a decreasing crime rate. So, it’s really give and take in a situation like this.”