Band of legends to perform annual Coney show

1/27/2017 Tori Stromberg Staff Writer T.J.Stromberg@iup.edu

THE SIX will be hosting a unique night of “in the round” music at 8 p.m. Saturday in the private ballroom of The Coney.

THE SIX consists of well-known names such as Greg Joseph and Robert James of The Clarks; Jim Donovan of Rusted Root and SunKing Warriors; and Dan Murphy and Dave Antolik of Remaining Green. Chuck Olson, host of the winter jam night at The Coney, is the sixth member of THE SIX.

The story of THE SIX began in H.B. Culpeppers on Philadelphia Street, according to Olson. Culps had just bought out the flower shop next door to expand their business. On the third floor of Culps was Olson’s painting studio. Olson would go to his studio to paint at night and saw bands sleeping on the floor after a performance given at Culps. Two of these were Rusted Root and The Clarks. Both bands were familiar with Olson because of his paintings, and later become friends.

At the age of 47, Olson began playing guitar. The bands spent their dinners with Olson and his wife, a former French professor at IUP, at their house in Indiana.

“We would have these great meals and we just started kicking around, and they were real open-minded about letting somebody who is just learning to play guitar, me, sit in with them,” Olson said.

Olson never believed he would be fronting songs for bands, let alone fronting performances in Pittsburgh.

Olson invited Donovan and James to Parma, Italy, where he led an art program and featured the two musicians as

teachers.

“They’re just fantastic teachers,” Olson said.

The three began performing songs in the streets, and at that moment, realized they needed to do something with their music.

They returned to the states and recruited more bandmates. Murphy, a former Indiana Area Senior High School teacher, and Antolik, a senior vice president of S&T Bank in Indiana, were asked to join the band.

“When [Antolik] gets to work in the morning, he would sit down and write original songs before he becomes bank man,” Olson said.

Trying to find a place to jam was not a worry, because Olson knew the perfect place: The Coney.

The Coney has no box office, so they took it upon themselves to spread the word about their music and push tickets on people on the streets. The band drew in crowds from all over, including Baltimore, Pittsburgh and even France. A crowd of 300 huddled together on the second floor of The Coney to hear the music.

THE SIX has an extremely diverse setlist comprised for Saturday night’s show.

“The songs are arranged and kind of crafted right then and there,” Olson said.

THE SIX has a setlist consisting of cover songs from bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Who, Rusted Root and Tom Petty. Each song is adapted during their performance to fit the unique sound of the diverse musicians.

Tickets are $10 and $12.50 at the doors. Doors open at 7 p.m.