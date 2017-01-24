Senior focuses on community service, Autism Awareness

As an active member of Phi Sigma Pi, Oktober Appleby (senior, disability services/child development and family relations) does a lot of service for the Indiana community, including serving as co-director of Autism Awareness Week.

Phi Sigma Pi is a gender-inclusive honors fraternity that focuses on scholarship, leadership and fellowship. The fraternity has a long history of community service across the state, including the campus-wide, weeklong Autism Awareness events.

This year’s Autism Awareness Week lasts from March 27 to April 7.

This spring will be the third time Phi Sigma Pi is part of Autism Awareness Week. It was started in 2015 by Rob Matchett (graduate, sociology/special education) when he was still an undergraduate.

Matchett, who earned his bachelor’s degrees in sociology and disability services in 2016, used his knowledge and experience in the field to create “a large event that not only got our name out on campus, but benefitted the IUP community, Indiana Borough and a cause we felt passionate about,” according to Appleby.

Autism Awareness Week consists of different events, such as educational panels featuring faculty and staff, movie viewings, small events and an awareness march through campus.

Other campus organizations also get involved, including several of the residence halls, which display blue cellophane across their windows to “Light It Up Blue.”

In the past, IUP Libraries has also created a display case featuring books written by or about people with disabilities.

Appleby is co-director with Elizabeth Gardner (junior, disability services) for Autism Awareness Week.

Gardner is training under Appleby so she can take over the planning of the event next year.

Together, the two distribute information about the events and contact different organizations and people, such as campus police and the Office of Housing, Residential Living and Dining, to make sure everything runs smoothly. They also have to gather and distribute materials for the events, reserve spaces and do whatever else is necessary to make sure the entire week is a success.

Appleby and Gardner have a lot of ideas to improve this year’s Autism Awareness Week.

They witnessed the attendance double between 2015 and 2016 and want to see that happen again. Because of that, the duo has developed a presentation to give to any interested group to use as training regarding important disability-related issues.

Although Appleby is co-director of Autism Awareness Week, she said it would not be possible without the help of the rest of her fraternity.

“We wouldn’t be able to make this all happen without Phi Sigma Pi,” Appleby said. “This year, they will help us with fundraising, crafting, manning tables, generating ideas, putting up the cellophane across campus and inviting other schools such as [University of Pittsburgh] to our events.”

“We couldn’t make this happen without their undying support and encouragement, and we are eternally grateful for our Brothers.”

Planning for Autism Awareness isn’t the only thing Appleby has on her plate. In addition to classes and her fraternity responsibilities, Appleby also works in the transfer services office on campus.

One of the responsibilities of her job is giving tours at expos throughout the semester.

She said she enjoys this because she gets to tell potential students why she chose IUP and encourage them to find the right school for them.

“I come from a long line of alumni,” Appleby said. “My great-grandmother attended IUP when it was still Indiana Normal School to obtain a teaching degree; my grandmother also attended IUP for a teaching degree. My uncle and stepdad also attended IUP.

“I wanted to stay close to my hometown of Latrobe because I’m very close to my family. When I came to IUP, the campus just stunned me. It wasn’t under any construction at the time and it was just gorgeous.

“There [were] grass and trees and flowers, but it was still a busy little town. I felt at home here, and thankfully they had a program that I was interested in.”

Appleby is planning on graduating after the fall 2017 semester. She wants to stay in Indiana County working in early intervention before eventually looking for a job in Pittsburgh, because she wants to work in the inner-city.

Early intervention is oftentimes a free service for families with at-risk newborns. Workers in the field assist children from birth to three years of age to help prepare them for school.

Such children are considered at-risk for a variety of reasons including premature births, disabilities, illness and other reasons.

Appleby said that her time at IUP has encouraged her to take chances and embrace change.

“As a senior, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on my time at IUP, and I always find myself regretting the things I didn’t do. So do it,” she said.

“Go to the game, attend the rush event, take a nap in a hammock in the Oak Grove, study with your friends, stay out late and get up early, study abroad, take on three jobs, push yourself to do all the things you can.”