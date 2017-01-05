Senior looks forward to student-teaching opportunity

Stephanie Bachman

Although many are accepting their degrees Saturday, some are still preparing for their final semesters or, as in the case of Brigid Louis (senior, middle-level education), they are most concerned with becoming student teachers before the next round of graduation.

Louis’s main focus is becoming a reading teacher.

“I love reading and think that it is a very important skill to master,” Louis said. “I believe that I can connect well with students and motivate them to be the best readers they can be.”

In the spring, Louis will be doing her student teaching at Apollo Ridge, where she will be teaching reading to fourth and fifth graders.

“Reading is important because everybody reads every single day,” Louis said.

“Teachers are the people who really shape the world we live in. Teachers often spend more time with children than their own parents do, so it is up to teachers to help children become the best people that they can be.”

Louis said that it is important to “embrace and love your major.”

“If you don’t enjoy learning about things in your field, you are in the wrong place,” she said.

“I’ve made so many awesome friends with students as well as professors, and I am so excited to be a middle school teacher someday. I think that everybody deserves to have that experience.”

During her time at IUP, Louis was a community assistant, an academic success mentor and a campus tour guide. Both of her positions as CA and ASM were in Stephenson Hall.

Louis said these jobs have helped prepare her for becoming a teacher and make her stand out, at IUP and in the job market, because they required her to take on a lot of responsibility and helped her learn effective time management.

“Managing a leadership role like an ASM or CA while being a full-time student requires a lot of time and planning,” Louis said.

“I think that teaching is so much about planning and managing your time well – both in and out of the classroom.”

Louis said her jobs also taught her a lot about leadership and teamwork.

“I think that the most important part about working on any staff, whether it is in housing or not, is really to work together and support each other,” Louis said.

“Coming together as a community to do different things was definitely my favorite part about working in housing.

“The bond that you create with your staff is so unique and really teaches you a lot about teamwork as well as leadership.”

While these positions have helped prepare Louis for a job as a teacher, she has been splitting her attention to work on all aspects of life after graduation, including her upcoming wedding.

Louis is engaged to her college sweetheart, Levi McCracken (senior, middle-level education). They met on the first day of classes as freshmen and started dating at the end of their first semester.

In March, McCracken proposed to Louis. Their wedding is scheduled for two weeks after the May graduation.

Louis and McCracken plan to move south together to look for jobs as reading and math teachers, respectively.

Louis said they want to move because there is a better teaching market in the south, and they want to find jobs in either the same school or district.

McCracken, who is also doing his student teaching in the spring at Apollo Ridge, explained how Louis has motivated him to be a better student and teacher.

“We have a lot of classes together, and it is inspiring to see how hard she works at trying to be the best teacher that she can be,” McCracken said.

In turn, Louis agreed that the dynamic of their relationship is helpful for their careers.

“I think it makes for a really unique support system, especially being in the same major,” Louis said.

“We always did our homework together and kept each other accountable and on track. I think it is exciting we made it through everything together.”