Player Profile: Brittany Robinson

12/17/16

Since the third grade, Brittany Robinson (sophomore, education) has been playing on the basketball court.

Hailing from Harrisburg, Robinson was an all-around athlete in high school; she was a cheerleader, a softball player, a basketball player and a volleyball player all before focusing solely on hoops before college.

“I just fell in love with the sport from a young age,” Robinson said. “I love the competitiveness that comes with it, and I like the team aspect of it. Every team I’ve always been on, we’ve been a family, and that makes me love the game even more.”

Robinson knew she wanted to play basketball for IUP the minute she stepped onto the campus.

“I felt comfortable here and I really loved the coaches,” she said. “They stayed in contact with me throughout the entire process and connected with me.”

However, Robinson didn’t play much due to an injury her freshman year of college ball.

Twelve games into last season, she tore her ACL and had to sit out for the reminder of the season.

“From being injured, you see a lot that you normally wouldn’t see when you’re practicing,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from my injury. It was a humbling experience.”

Coming back from her injury, this season Robinson has been a factor in the Crimson Hawk’s 6-2 record. With a career-high of 18 points in a game recently against Kutztown University, she now has a total of 63 points scored this season. The forward averages 7.9 points per game while also tallying up a 4.3 rebound average, 17 blocks and 11 steals on the year.

Head coach Tom McConnell is one of the main reasons why this team has been successful thus far, according to Robinson.

“He just really cares about his players,” Robinson said. “This year, coach spends 10 minutes each practice with all forwards doing post moves.

“He always reminds us that he has confidence in us and we belong to play on this team.”

Five freshmen and two transfer students joined the Crimson Hawks’ squad this season.

“We just welcomed them with open arms,” she said. “They have adapted to our culture and, because of that, we get along on the court better and have become a bigger and stronger family.”

Before a game, Robinson needs to get in the right mindset.

“If [coach] needs me to rebound during that game, that’s exactly what I’ll try my best to focus on,” Robinson said. “I try to get outside of myself and do whatever the team needs me to do for that game.”

Now 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, it is critical for the Crimson Hawks to not only win every game they can, but to make sure that they’re taking victories over PSAC teams.

“We take each game one by one,” Robinson said. “Each game is very important. One loss in the PSAC can knock you down in the rankings because of how well each team has been playing this year. We do our best and hope to come out on top.”

During her offseason, Robinson likes to take breaks from basketball, relaxing with her friends and family and also working in her hometown. On the court, Robinson is a team player.

“If I can get someone the ball, that’s perfectly fine with me,” she said. “I want everyone to have their time to shine.”

Robinson and her Crimson Hawks will host Ohio Valley University at 5:30 p.m. Monday.