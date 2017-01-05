IUP women’s basketball wins sixth straight

By Sarah Moltz

Staff Writer

S.J.Moltz@iup.edu

12/17/16

The IUP women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games with a 61-38 victory over Mansfield University at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex Saturday evening.

With the win, the Crimson Hawks are now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the Pennsylvania State

Athletic Conference.

Guard Megan Smith (junior, human resources) had a game-high 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Not only did Smith contribute to the team’s win, but so did nine other IUP players.

Guard Carolyn Appleby (sophomore, safety sciences) scored 9 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Guard Halle Denman (junior, nutrition) scored 8 points, and forward Brittany Robinson (sophomore, early childhood development) scored 6.

“It was really a team win on Saturday,” Robinson said. “It took all 11 of us chipping in to come out on top. Our defense is key for us.

“At halftime, coach set a goal for us to keep them from scoring 50. We all rose to the challenge and held them to only 38 points.”

By the second quarter of the game, IUP extended its lead to 40-18.

A 3-pointer by Hunter pushed that gap to 57-23 later in the third.

Mansfield opened the fourth quarter on a 10-3 run, but it wasn’t enough.

IUP shot 37.3 percent from the floor while Mansfield shot 25.5 percent. The Crimson Hawks return home to host Ohio Valley University in a non-conference game at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the KCAC.